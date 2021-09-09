Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $182.64 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

