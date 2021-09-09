Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CyrusOne worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,996.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

