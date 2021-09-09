Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AGCO by 712.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

