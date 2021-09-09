Swiss National Bank Sells 22,800 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Gentex worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 95,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.