Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR opened at $130.88 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.