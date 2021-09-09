Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

