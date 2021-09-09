SWS Partners Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $142.72. 63,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

