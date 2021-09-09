SWS Partners Buys 941 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

