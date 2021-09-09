SWS Partners Has $2.15 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.