SWS Partners Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 357,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

NYSE D traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $78.45. 109,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

