Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €117.93 ($138.75).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €119.90 ($141.06) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.01.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

