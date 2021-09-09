Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after buying an additional 102,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.