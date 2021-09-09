SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.