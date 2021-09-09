Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

SNPS stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.57. 22,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.09. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.