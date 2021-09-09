Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

