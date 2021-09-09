Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

