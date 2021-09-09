Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.00. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $10,032,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,146,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,461,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

