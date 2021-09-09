Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.00. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 339 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

