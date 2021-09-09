Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Down 4.7%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 97 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

