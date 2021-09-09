Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,124,547 shares of company stock worth $54,206,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

