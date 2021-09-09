Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises approximately 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $75,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,864 shares of company stock worth $4,889,679 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

