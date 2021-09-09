TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $206,539.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $206,539.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00170733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00044715 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

