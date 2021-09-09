Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,532 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

