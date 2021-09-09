Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $75,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $45,240,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,360,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

