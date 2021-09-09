Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $808,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

