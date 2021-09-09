Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $823,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

IAS stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

