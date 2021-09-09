Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,056,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,026,568 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BHG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

