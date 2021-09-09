Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 76,140 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Snowflake by 135.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 61.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,111,491.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $318.10 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.36. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.