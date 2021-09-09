Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Trading Down 4.8%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Technogym in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

