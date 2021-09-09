Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of THC stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,597,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 35.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,120,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

