Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $42.32

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $43.98. Terminix Global shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 2,299 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,515,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 40.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,857,000 after buying an additional 880,554 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after buying an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.