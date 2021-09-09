TerraKRW Achieves Market Cap of $36.09 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $36.09 million and $4,388.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00063129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00188309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.10 or 0.07418921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.37 or 0.99999961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.00773702 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,026,158,216 coins and its circulating supply is 43,025,429,107 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

