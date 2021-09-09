Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.25

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 5817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

