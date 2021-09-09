Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a P/E ratio of -645.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.70.

Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

