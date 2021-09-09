Tezos Price Down 11.7% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00010262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $317.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 888,410,374 coins and its circulating supply is 858,715,478 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.