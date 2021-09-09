TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$158.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$158.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.09.

Shares of TFII traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$140.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.05. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$146.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,984,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

