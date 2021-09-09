The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) versus BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Critical Analysis

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.00% 16.63% 1.10% BNP Paribas 18.03% 7.08% 0.32%

Dividends

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BNP Paribas pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and BNP Paribas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNP Paribas 0 5 9 0 2.64

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. BNP Paribas has a consensus price target of $59.54, indicating a potential upside of 88.41%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and BNP Paribas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 3.52 $147.22 million $3.04 10.65 BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.56 $8.07 billion $3.03 10.43

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats BNP Paribas on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

