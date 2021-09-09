The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $700.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $980.63.

NYSE SAM opened at $559.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $979.60. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $551.47 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

