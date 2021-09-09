The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after buying an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after buying an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.