The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of DSGX opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have commented on DSGX. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

