The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

