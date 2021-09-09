The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.43

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.43 and last traded at C$102.25, with a volume of 39840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.03.

Several research analysts have commented on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$90.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock worth $7,812,882.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

