The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. Analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

