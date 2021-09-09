The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

