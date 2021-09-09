The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.57. 494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,301. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

