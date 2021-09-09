The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 43,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $331.56. 118,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.65.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

