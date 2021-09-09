The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,364 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after buying an additional 551,824 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.