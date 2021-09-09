The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. The Kroger posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

NYSE KR opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.