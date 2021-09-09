The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.26

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 1521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.