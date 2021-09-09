The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.50. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

